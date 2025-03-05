MJF Praises John Cena’s Heel Turn: “It Was An Awesome Moment”

AEW star MJF recently shared his thoughts on John Cena’s shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber during an appearance on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina.

MJF, who has built a reputation for being outspoken, made it clear that he was watching the event live and had nothing but praise for the moment.

“John Cena is a good friend of mine. I get really annoyed when people in either company pretend that they don’t….let me put it this way. Yes, I was watching it. I was watching it live. It was an awesome moment and everybody should think it was an awesome moment because it was. Point blank. End of discussion.”

Beyond discussing Cena’s turn, MJF took aim at wrestlers who claim they don’t watch competing promotions, calling them either dishonest or uncommitted to their craft.

“If you are in the world of professional wrestling. If you are a top guy and you don’t watch or consume as much pro wrestling as you possibly can, can you call yourself a student of the game? Can you say you’re putting your best foot forward? Can you claim to be one of the best in the sport? In my opinion, no, you absolutely cannot.”

He didn’t hold back when addressing WWE talent who claim they don’t watch AEW.

“If you were to ask a WWE star, ‘Have you been watching AEW?’ and they say no, one of two things is happening. One, they are lying through their fucking teeth or two, they don’t care enough about this industry to study what’s going on in it.”

MJF made it clear that he watches wrestling outside of AEW and expects the same from WWE talent.

“I was in my beautiful home, on Long Island, and I watched Elimination Chamber. I can assure you there will be plenty of WWE wrestlers who will be watching Revolution. If you’re a real athlete and you aren’t in the clue or in the know of what’s going on in your sport, I pity you. I think you do not take your job seriously.”

Closing out his thoughts, MJF reiterated his excitement for Cena’s heel turn while hyping up AEW’s upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

“Yeah, [Cena turning heel] was awesome. It was fucking awesome. We’ll have plenty of cool moments on March 9.”

With AEW Revolution just around the corner, MJF’s comments add another layer of intrigue, reinforcing the idea that the top stars in the industry—regardless of promotion—are paying attention to what’s happening across the wrestling world.