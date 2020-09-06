MJF Rants On Social Media About AEW All Out Title Loss

MJF came up short against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Moxley successfully retained the World Title in the main event. After the match, MJF went on a rant in heel fashion on Twitter, as seen below:

We aren’t gonna talk about the fact he cheated?!?!?!?! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

Fuck wardlow. My bad, not like I was in a brutal war or anything. Actually….fuck all of you. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

Your husband cheated in the match like a coward. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020