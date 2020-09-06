MJF Rants On Social Media About AEW All Out Title Loss

MJF came up short against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.
Moxley successfully retained the World Title in the main event. After the match, MJF went on a rant in heel fashion on Twitter, as seen below:
We aren’t gonna talk about the fact he cheated?!?!?!?!
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020
Fuck wardlow.
My bad, not like I was in a brutal war or anything.
Actually….fuck all of you.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020
Your husband cheated in the match like a coward.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020
This is a man’s game, babe. You’ll get there one day 😊😘
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 6, 2020