MJF Reacts To AEW References During John Cena – Cody Rhodes Segment On WWE RAW

The ongoing war of words between WWE and AEW was reignited during the March 30, 2025 edition of WWE RAW, as John Cena and Cody Rhodes engaged in another intense verbal showdown leading into their blockbuster clash at WrestleMania 41.

The segment included several thinly veiled references to AEW, with Rhodes notably stating he had been “booed in a company [he] created,” alluding to his time as an AEW executive and performer before returning to WWE.

After RAW went off the air, former AEW World Champion MJF took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts on the back-and-forth references between wrestling’s two biggest promotions:

“I truly don’t get why fans get up in arms when WWE mentions or references AEW. Or when AEW mentions or references WWE. If you want to be treated like children, watch Elmo. Or better yet, tell VKM [Vince McMahon] to start a new promotion.”

MJF has never shied away from blurring the lines between reality and storyline, and his comments reflect a growing trend of wrestlers—and fans—leaning into the meta rivalry between WWE and AEW.

As WrestleMania 41 approaches, the presence of AEW in WWE’s promos, and vice versa, seems to be more accepted—and expected—than ever.