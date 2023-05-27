MJF Reacts To Darby Allin Drafting A Will Before Climbing Mount Everest

Maxwell Jacob Friedman sure is “The Devil.”

And he knows it.

The AEW World Champion surfaced on social media on Friday and replied to an article about fellow AEW pillar Darby Allin drafting a will ahead of his venture climbing Mount Everest.

Friedman took to Twitter and wrote in response to the article, “Should be doing it in case he shows up on Sunday, because I’m about to kill his career. ”

