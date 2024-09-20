MJF Reacts To Fan’s “Bidding War Of 2024” Social Media Comment

At the 2024 AEW All Out PPV event, MJF emerged victorious against Daniel Garcia, only to be taken down with an avalanche piledriver post-match. Reports later surfaced indicating that MJF was going to take some time off.

A fan tweeted, “I like how the bidding war of 2024 was everyone but MJF.”

After deleting his initial response, MJF replied with the following message to the fan:

“It’s almost like MJF quietly signed a multi million dollar contract and AEW won or something?!?!? Wild stuff. Also sorry original post got deleted. Think my finger slipped in between takes for the movie I’m shooting. Blow me.”