MJF Reacts To Mogul Affiliates & The Embassy Joining Forces, Jade Cargill/Billie Starkz, Athena

– Maxwell Jacob Friedman found one particular moment during this week’s AEW Rampage show. The AEW World Champion took to Twitter on Friday and replied to a video from Friday’s one-hour AEW on TNT program, laughing hysterically at the segment that saw The Embassy join forces with The Mogul Affiliates and attack Darby Allin. Check out the tweet below.

– Speaking of AEW Rampage, the show saw Jade Cargill improve to a flawless 55-0 with a defense of her TBS Women’s Championship over Billie Starkz. Following the show, “That B*tch” took to Twitter and reacted to her latest title defense. “Now get to school, Billie Starkz,” Cargill wrote. “Good fight but spring break is over.” Check out the post below.

– Athena will be the guest on the latest episode of “Hey! (EW)” with RJ City. On Saturday morning, the official All Elite Wrestling Twitter feed posted a preview of the appearance. The complete interview with the ROH Women’s World Champion will be available on the official AEW YouTube channel on Sunday morning. Check out the teaser twitter video below.