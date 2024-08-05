MJF References Vince McMahon’s Lawsuit In Response To A Fan On Social Media

AEW American Champion MJF took to his official Twitter (X) account to take some shots at his opponent for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher. MJF wrote, “You can thank me later 🦘 Also cut your hair. You look like MGK and Ellen Degeneres’s dumpster baby.”

A fan on Twitter (X) then responded to MJF and wrote, “Vinny Mac would never allow his top guy to say something like this.”

This would then lead to MJF referring to Vince McMahon’s lawsuit when replying to the fan by writing, “You’re right. He’d ask me to f**k his secretary in front of him while he shits on her head. Get lost Bot.”

MJF is set to take on Kyle Fletcher in a singles match this Wednesday, August 7 on Dynamite. MJF will then defend his AEW American Championship against Will Ospreay at All In: London on Sunday, August 25 from Wembley Stadium.

