MJF Reportedly Interested in Hollywood, New Details on MJF’s Interest in Acting

There is speculation going around in AEW that say MJF is still interested in Hollywood.

Following his heated promo on last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Los Angeles, MJF stayed in LA and did not join the AEW crew in Ontario, California for Rampage. According to Fightful Select, MJF stayed in Los Angeles for a few days, giving credibility to rumors circulating within the company.

MJF’s enthusiasm in seeking Hollywood chances has grown, as he stated in a late March interview with Ariel Helwani. According to AEW sources and people close to MJF, the top AEW star has been talking more about the prospect of breaking into acting recently.

In the Helwani interview, MJF mentioned how he recorded a voice-over role for an animated feature that will be released next year.

MJF had meetings set up last week in Los Angeles, according to AEW sources, in order to explore prospective opportunities. Internal rumors about MJF wanting to break into Hollywood date back to March.

In the late March interview with Helwani, MJF stated that he is represented by Bryan Diperstein of the ICM agency in Hollywood, but that he is also working with a team at Activist Artists Management to make a move from the ring to the big screen. In the interview, MJF stated that he has “a lot of offers for a lot of different things” and he’s been “in a lot of talks with a lot of different people.” He claimed he couldn’t talk about the animated film due out in 2023 because of legal restrictions, but he’s looking forward to it.

In the same interview, he said, “Quite frankly, when people think about professional wrestlers and acting, you get nervous and queasy, right? Because most professional wrestlers cannot act. You know, you put a red light in their face and their best thing they can do is, ‘I’m gonna kick your ass!’ You know? But that’s not my M.O, I’m a great guy and just like John Cena is a very bright guy, just like The Rock is a very bright guy, just like Batista is a very bright guy and that’s why I feel I bring something entirely different to the table. I am a huge, huge fan of Don Rickles. Do you remember Don Rickles? The cool thing about Don Rickles was he could walk in a room, he could talk to anybody any which way he liked and the people loved it and I feel that that’s something I can bring to the table. I could be a — again, hate this word, ‘heel’ in Hollywood and it’s very exciting.”

There’s no word yet on how AEW and MJF are getting along, but we’ll keep you updated. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.