MJF is content with his position as AEW’s top heel and is unlikely to want for that to change any time soon.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that even if MJF is getting babyface reactions from fans, he does not want to become a good guy in AEW.

It was pointed out that MJF is currently one of the top merchandise sellers for the company, and it is thought that he will turn at some point in the future.