MJF Returns To AEW Dynamite This Week, Seth Rogen Comments On Fan At All Out (Photo)

– Seth Rogen respects a good t-shirt. The actor took to social media on Sunday to comment on a tweet sent to him by a fan that included a photo of a fan in the crowd at the AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view wearing a modified “Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins” t-shirt that instead says, “Seth ‘Freakin’ Rogen.” The Hollywood star replied to the tweet by writing, “Respect.” Check it out below.

– Following his return at the AEW ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view on Sunday night, first under a mask as the winner of the Casino Ladder Match and again at the conclusion of the event during his appearance after the CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley match in the main event for the Undisputed AEW Championship, MJF returns this coming Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite on TBS. The official announcement can be seen below courtesy of AEW’s Twitter page.