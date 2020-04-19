MJF Reveals He’s Dealing With An Issue and Might Need Surgery

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW star MJF hasn’t been appearing on AEW Dynamite in recent weeks. MJF took to Twitter today, revealing that his condition has “worsened” and he may have to have surgery. MJF noted last week that “something awful” happened to him. He claims he’ll now be taking a break from Twitter. MJF hasn’t appeared on AEW Dynamite since March 11th.

