MJF Reveals He’s Dealing With An Issue and Might Need Surgery

AEW star MJF hasn’t been appearing on AEW Dynamite in recent weeks. MJF took to Twitter today, revealing that his condition has “worsened” and he may have to have surgery. MJF noted last week that “something awful” happened to him. He claims he’ll now be taking a break from Twitter. MJF hasn’t appeared on AEW Dynamite since March 11th.

I wish I could put my body on the line more for you guys. I truly care so much about you being entertained during your hour of need. Unfortunately something awful has happened to me and it has gradually gotten worse. I can’t comment on what the issue is at this time. https://t.co/1WoXSzPh7r — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 13, 2020