MJF Reveals His New AEW Contract “Far Surpasses $15 Million”

MJF recently appeared on the SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, where he discussed various topics, including details about his lucrative new contract.

The former AEW World Champion addressed speculation regarding his salary, denying reports of a $15 million per year deal while confirming that his total contract value significantly exceeds that figure.

“What I will tell you is the amount of money that I get by the time it is over far surpasses $15 million. I am making top guy money, whether it be an All Elite Wrestling contract or a WWE contract.”

MJF emphasized his status as a unique commodity in professional wrestling, pointing out that he is significantly younger than other top stars in the industry.

“I am 28 years old. Every single top act in professional wrestling besides me is either in their late 30s, late 40s, or early 50s. So yeah, for the people who are panicked, ‘Oh my gosh, am I ever gonna get to see MJF outside of All Elite Wrestling? Am I ever gonna get to see MJF in this place, that place?’

Look, the reason I was paid top dollar is because I’m a generational talent. I won the bidding war. WWE didn’t win the bidding war. All Elite Wrestling didn’t win the bidding war. I won the bidding war because I am making an absurd amount of money.”

MJF further hinted at future opportunities beyond AEW, making it clear that he expects to dominate the next round of negotiations as well.

“By the time the contract is up, I will still be absurdly young, and then I will be able once again to make an absurd amount of money in the next bidding war. And you know who’s going to win again? Me.”

With MJF locked into a deal that positions him as one of wrestling’s highest-paid stars, speculation will undoubtedly continue about what’s next for him when his contract eventually expires.