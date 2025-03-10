MJF Reveals How He Handles Wrestlers Seeking Advice

Top AEW star MJF appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including what he does when other wrestlers come to him for advice.

MJF said, “Absolutely. They do come up to me, and what I always do, I tell them this, ‘Here’s the deal. I’m a little busy right now, but text me or call me when the show is over.’ Then, I just don’t answer. Better yet, in the words of Arnold Schwarzenegger, sometimes I give the wrong advice.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)