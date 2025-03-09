MJF Reveals The Only Person He Tolerates In AEW

Top AEW star MJF appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the only person he tolerates in the company.

MJF said, “No……you know what, I tolerate Taz. I tolerate Taz. He is a Long Island guy himself. He’ll say he’s from Red Hook. This man has been living in Long Island far longer than he lived in Red Hook. This man is a Long Islander through and through. We get along. We talk about bagels and delis and diners. I tolerate Taz.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)