MJF Says Current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone Would Be a Huge Get for AEW

AEW superstar MJF appeared on the Notsam Wrestling show recently and one topic that came up was current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone. MJF indicated that he felt Alex Hammerstone would be a huge addition to the AEW roster and praised MLW as well:

“Alexander Hammerstone is a guy, he’s in MLW, MLW is a promotion that I feel is supremely underrated. If Alex Hammerstone was on a big platform like All Elite Wrestling, he would be a huge get. I’m fairly certain he’s a staple guy there, he isn’t going anywhere.”

MJF also touched upon the amount of money Hammerstone is making in MLW and how he feels Hammerstone rates as a talent:

“To my understanding, he’s making good money, not MJF money. Who is making MJF money? Pretty much no one. I think he’s an incredible talent, has been for a long time. Great body too. What a body.”

MJF and Hammerstone were both members of The Dynasty faction when MJF was working for MLW.

A fan on Facebook posted an article about this story and tagged Alex Hammerstone. Another fan left a comment that indicated that while MJF was not wrong, the AEW roster is too stacked with many wrestlers directionless and would rather see Hammerstone remain a red hot top dog in MLW than going to AEW and be regulated to Dark or not on TV at all.

Alex Hammerstone responded directly to that fan’s comment and wrote “Smart man right here.”

While Hammerstone appears to appreciate the praise from MJF, he also retweeted another article on this topic, I think its safe to say he won’t be leaving MLW anytime soon.

Watch the full Notsam Wrestling Interview with MJF here:

