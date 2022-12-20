MJF Says “Everyone Wants To Ride The Wave” Of His Growing Popularity In AEW

The MJF is wave is growing in popularity and general interest these days.

And the champ knows it.

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to social media this week to boast being the talk of the wrestling town these days.

“No one can keep my name out of their mouth,” he wrote. “Everyone wants to ride the MJF wave.”

Friedman added, “I don’t blame them. I’m the best.”

In an additional tweet, the top dog in All Elite Wrestling wrote, “I know it’s hard…..but everyone stop sexualizing the champion of the world.”

Check out the pair of tweets embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.