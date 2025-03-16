MJF Says His Acting Success Brings More Fans To AEW

Top AEW star MJF appeared on the SI Media podcast, where he discussed various topics, including how his acting career helps the company.

MJF said, “Tony Khan — while he is a mark, he’s not a dumb mark. He’s obviously aware of the fact that the bigger I build my name, the more people who are going to Google search me and go, ‘MJF, AEW, what’s AEW? All Elite Wrestling? I used to watch wrestling as a kid. TBS, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Alright, I’ll give it a shot.’ And that’s the power that I bring to the table.”

On when he sees himself getting out of wrestling:

“I most certainly have a hard out. However, hard out to me means I’m not going to be on weekly TV, right? But it doesn’t mean that I can’t come back to pop a crowd, to pop the boys, to sell some tickets, to sell some merch. That, I don’t think, ever goes away if you love this.”

