MJF Says There’s Big Things to Come If He Wins the AEW World Title

MJF recently spoke with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo to promote the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, where he will compete in the main event against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

MJF was asked what fans should expect from his title defense on Saturday.

“Expect history being made. Expect the crowning moment of the guy who is going to bring professional wrestling back to the cultural zeitgeist,” he responded. “I want to make professional wrestling something people have no choice but to talk about again. I feel like we’ve done an incredible job, the brand of AEW, in doing that in such an incredibly short period of time.

“The fact that MJF has only been on TV for three years, and the fact that I am getting reached out to by publications as incredible as yours, I think it’s very telling. And I think there’s only greater things to come if I win that AEW world title, because I’m a guy who can wave the flag of this sport, and do it very well.”

MJF and Moxley will address the fans on tonight’s Full Gear go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.