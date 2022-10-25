MJF Segment Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

On the October 26th edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF is scheduled to speak.

Last week, MJF cashed in his casino poker chip and indicated he will be challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear on November 19.

AEW announced today that they have added a segment to this Wednesday’s Dynamite which will feature MJF.

Last week #CasinoLadderMatch Winner @The_MJF called his shot & will cash in his AEW World Championship opportunity at #AEWFullGear on Saturday, November 19 LIVE on PPV. This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we'll hear from the Self-Proclaimed Devil MJF LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/sTB1O2lyrE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 24, 2022

Here is the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite on 10/26: