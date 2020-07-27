MJF Segment Announced For AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that MJF will give his State of the Industry Address during this week’s Dynamite episode on TNT.
Here is the updated card for Wednesday:
-MJF gives State of the Industry Address
-Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (Texas Tornado)
-Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante
-World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defend against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson
-The Inner Circle vs. Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Best Friends
-Cody Rhodes defends AEW TNT Championship against Warhorse
BREAKING NEWS@The_MJF will appear on Dynamite this Wednesday, to address the state of the industry.
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 27, 2020