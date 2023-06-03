MJF Segment Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

“The Devil” returns next Wednesday night.

During this week’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, an additional segment was announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

On tap for next week’s AEW on TBS two-hour prime time program is AEW World Champion MJF speaking live for the first time since his successful defense over Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin in the Four Pillars co-main event at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023.

Previously announced for next Wednesday night’s show is Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Orange Cassidy vs. Shane “Swerve” Strickland for the AEW International Championship, as well as Jungle Boy & HOOK vs. Preston Vance & Dralistico.

