MJF Sounds Off On Significance Of Ricky Starks Title Defense Ahead Of AEW Winter Is Coming

Tonight is a special night.

Pro wrestling fans get to see two homegrown talents at the top of their game, fighting for the richest prize in AEW at a big event.

Ahead of tonight’s MJF vs. Ricky Starks-led AEW Winter Is Coming show on TBS from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, AEW Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote the event.

During the discussion, “The Devil” spoke about the significance of tonight’s match. Featured below are some of the highlights.

On the significance of tonight’s AEW Winter Is Coming main event: “People have been waiting for fresh and new. They’ve been begging for it. Now, in the main event of AEW Dynamite, the MJF show, you get two homegrown guys wrestling for the most important world title in professional wrestling.”

On fans having a chance to witness history tonight: “This is a chance for people to witness history. I’m hearing Ricky Starks is going to be the next big star. That’s interesting. Why are people talking about Ricky Starks? It’s because he got to share a ring with a generational talent. That’s me.”

