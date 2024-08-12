MJF Speaks Out About Reports Of AEW Backstage Incident With Britt Baker

MJF made his first public comments about the incident involving Britt Baker last month, which resulted in Baker’s fine and suspension.

The stated incident occurred during the July 17th Dynamite. The altercation involved MJF, Baker, and Alicia Atout, and Baker allegedly called Atout a ‘Stupid f***ing b***’ when Atout told MJF that Baker was berating him and talking trash about MJF and Will Ospreay in the women’s locker room.

The dispute led to MJF striking a wall before his hour-long bout. AEW apparently did not suspend MJF because HR interpreted it as MJF defending Atout and did not believe it should be punished. While speaking with Jack King of Cultaholic Wrestling, MJF remarked on it.

“Tell me if this passes the smell test. I barge into a woman’s locker room. I scream in the face of an 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity…and I don’t get suspended. Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn’t happen.”

MJF continued, “Everybody has co-workers at work they may not get along with. I have a feeling that this was blown out of proportion because all of the English wrestling commentary places that make money off of people like me, who are far more rich and talented and handsome and humble, need clickbait.”

Wrestling, according to MJF, is a highly competitive sport that creates a unique level of insecurity. Nonetheless, he can readily promote any talent, regardless of whether he likes it. He anticipates Baker vs. Mercedes Mone at All In to be a thrilling contest.

MJF added, “I don’t have to like all my coworkers, and that’s fine. But yeah, dude, that sh*t was wild to read.”

MJF is set to defend his American title against Will Ospreay in a rematch at All In.

You can check out the complete interview below: