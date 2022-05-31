MJF Spotted in Los Angeles, Possible Sign He Will Be at AEW Dynamite

MJF has been spotted at the Los Angeles airport.

MJF was seen at LAX in Los Angeles this afternoon, which could indicate that he will be at AEW Dynamite from The Kia Forum on Wednesday, which will be AEW’s first performance in the city.

It was previously reported that MJF and AEW President Tony Khan were planning a sit-down meeting in Las Vegas on Monday night around 8 p.m. ET. There’s no information yet on what happened during that meeting, or even if it happened at all. The fact that he’s in Los Angeles may be a good sign.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he shows up on the show. After getting powerbombed 10 times by Wardlow at Double Or Nothing, MJF appeared to be written off for a while. MJF was brought out on a stretcher after the match to sell the beating.

In recent months, MJF and Tony Khan have had a tense relationship. MJF received a pay raise in January, but despite consistent strong quarter-hour ratings, he was still making significantly less than some of the ex-WWE talent that joined the company. MJF apparently wanted to meet with Tony Khan to discuss a raise on his current contract so that he could be paid on the level of other top performers.

