MJF Suffers Injury At AEW Double Or Nothing, Rants On Fans, Takes Shot At NJPW, More

AEW World Champion MJF suffered a forearm injury while retaining his title Sunday night at AEW Double Or Nothing against Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, and Sammy Guevara.

According to PWInsider, the injury occurred when Allin landed on MJF’s arm during a top rope powerbomb spot. There has been no word on the severity of the injury.

MJF was heavily taped up on his left arm and forearm at Sunday night’s post-show scrum. He ranted about how people don’t care about his “forearm being f*cked” and how wrestling fans don’t care about talent.

MJF also stated that he believes the World Title main eventing shows is a “dead idea” because both WWE and AEW have had shows where the World Title did not main event.

When Forbidden Door II was mentioned, MJF knocked NJPW and asked if he even had to work the show. He referred to NJPW as “a f*cking indie fed” and claimed that their greatest legend couldn’t tie his boots, The Great-O-Khan. “Pops him,” he said.

MJF also specifically mentioned WWE CEO Nick Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and stated that he is "bored" of wrestling, and by wrestling, he means the entire industry. He also hinted that he might call it quits, return home, and "f*ck up the lineage" of the AEW World Title.

You can watch the complete media call below: