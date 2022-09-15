MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”

Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place.
Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and over and over and over and over maybe they will believe it.”
Sheamus: “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022: 126: Baron Corbin (stats dont lie)”
Happy Corbin: “Thanks for the info. I’m not a mark so I didn’t read the issue. See if you can get Dave to retweet you.”
Sheamus: “Kayfabe bro, kayfabe… real heels wear scarfs.”
MJF: “Sad.”
Sheamus replied to MJF with a GIF of Conor McGregor saying “Who the fook is that guy?”
Here was MJF’s response to Sheamus:
“The guy you alluded to. Stop now or I’m gonna devour you. You can rock 6 inch lifts and play top guy, but you’ve been handed the ball multiple times and fell. I’m glad you’re having a resurgence and finally figured out how to get over. It only took you a decade. Took me 1 day.”
