MJF Talks About Being Among Small Group Of Jewish Wrestling Stars: “If You’re A Jew, You Love MJF”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently appeared as a guest on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the reigning AEW World Champion spoke about being a Bill Goldberg fan and being a proud to be among a small list of Jewish world champions in pro wrestling history.

“If you’re a Jew, you love MJF,” said the ‘Salt of the Earth’ champion of All Elite Wrestling. “Because, if you think about it, I’m really the first prolific world champion that just so happens to be Jewish in the history of the business that is good at talking and wrestling.”

MJF continued, “[I] love Bill Goldberg to death, but [if] you put a mic in front of his mouth, he kind of has a bit of a panic attack.”

Check out the complete interview with MJF from the WTF With Marc Maron podcast by visiting ACast.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.