MJF Talks About the First WWE Show He Attended, Watching His AEW Co-Workers

MJF recently told Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo that his first live pro wrestling show was put on by NYWC (New York Wrestling Connection) in his hometown of Long Island, NY. Some of his AEW co-workers were present at the indie event.

MJF also revealed his first WWE event, the 2002 Survivor Series pay-per-view from New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The first-ever Elimination Chamber match, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Booker T, Kane, Rob Van Dam, and AEW star Chris Jericho, was the main event of this show. Michaels won the World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H in the match.

“The first live wrestling show I saw on Long Island was an NYWC show,” MJF recalled. “The first live show I saw in New York was in Madison Square Garden. It was the first-ever Elimination Chamber (WWE Survivor Series 2002). I just remember when Shawn Michaels hit the pose, in his weird little Dutch Boy haircut, crimson mask, dookie brown pants. I just remember looking to my left and my right and going, ‘I could do this.’ And I was right.”

Then MJF was asked about some of the wrestlers who appeared on the NYWC show.

“Alex Reynolds, Tony Nese, Mikey Whipwreck, Pat Buck. A lot of those guys ended up having a hand in training me,” he answered.

Castillo then mentioned how MJF now works with some of those wrestlers in AEW, and asked if it’s awkward for him that he’s higher on the card than they are.

“They all have to bow down to the king,” MJF responded. “That’s how it goes. There’s a hierarchy in the sport, and you’ve got to abide by it, whether you want to or not.”

MJF will face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.