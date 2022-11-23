MJF Teases UFC 282 Appearance to Confront Top UFC Star and Defends Pro Wrestling vs. MMA

New AEW World Champion MJF has teased a UFC 282 appearance on Saturday, December 10 in Las Vegas.

MJF and UFC fighter “The Baddy” Paddy Pimblett had an Instagram conversation this week after Pimblett commented on a MJF interview clip in which he discussed how dangerous pro wrestling is, saying it’s riskier than MMA. Pimblett and other MMA fighters reacted to the video, with Pimblett referring to MJF as a clown.

Paddy continued the conversation by writing, “@the_mjf I do have Knowledge about mma tho don’t I? Which u have zero knowledge about so let’s not go there [laughing emoji] if u wanna have a real fight let’s sort it with the @ufc if not pipe down! Oh tell ur boss to sign me up when yous come to Fulham’s groun I be ready son [hugging face emoji] [kiss face emoji]”

While Pimblett mentioned AEW’s visit to London in 2023, MJF responded and also mentioned the show. He mentioned UFC President Dana White as well as AEW President Tony Khan.

“@theufcbaddy hey bud. @aew has a show coming up in your neck of the woods. If you’re man enough I’ll gladly show you how real I am @tonyrkhan @danawhite,” MJF wrote.

Pimblett replied, “@the_mjf I’ve just said that u spaceman [laughing emoji] don’t act asif ur calling for it I’ve just told u straight when yous come to Fulham’s ground (craven cottage) get ur boss @tonyrkhan to message my boss @danawhite and see what we can sort [hugging face emoji] because I know full well you won’t pass a USADA drug test to fight in the @ufc [laughing emoji x 3]”

MJF responded, “@theufcbaddy unlike you I’m 100% natural and I’m also 100% original. Unlike you. You’re dollar store Connor McGregor talking, Will from strangers things looking ass wouldn’t last two seconds in my world. #Betterthanyou See you in London.”

MJF tweeted screenshots of those Instagram comments with the caption, “See you around, ‘baddy.'”

In a subsequent tweet, he said, “Grammar off cuz I’m talking shit to this clown while going 100mph on the stair master”

Pimblett will face Jared Gordon at UFC 282 next month. Later, MJF spoke with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi and hinted at a possible appearance at the pay-per-view.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if the AEW world champion shows up on Dec. 10 in Vegas,” MJF said.

MJF also stated to ESPN, “I’m sick and tired of people talking about pro wrestling as if it’s some fucking stunt show. The fact of the matter is Paddy ‘The Prima Donna’ Pimblett would not last two seconds in a professional wrestling ring with me. Maybe not even one.”

MJF mentioned how pro wrestlers get CTE, become paralyzed from the neck down, and even die during matches, whereas the latter two do not happen very often in MMA.

“This fat, moon-faced prick, Will-from-Stranger-Things-looking asshole dollar store Conor McGregor decided he needed to chirp up and say, ‘Oh, wrestling is fake,’” MJF said. “Let me tell you something. We are real fighters. They are prima donnas.”

MJF stated that he may face Pimblett in Las Vegas next month, but “is Paddy the Baddy even worth my time?” If not, MJF said Pimblett should meet him next year when AEW makes their UK debut in London.

“Pro wrestling is a dangerous, dangerous sport, and there is no one more dangerous than MJF,” the AEW Champion told ESPN. “I can assure you when we come to London in 2023, if Paddy shows his face, he’s going to find out that a Scouser [a native or inhabitant of Liverpool, England] is no match for a Long Islander. Because I’m better than him and he knows it. There’s a target on my back at all times. Like I said, if ‘Paddy the Baddy’ thinks he can aim at that target and hit it, I am more than game. More than game to knock that guy out.”