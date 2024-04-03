MJF Tells The Rock To Leave Him Alone

MJF responded to The Rock with a gem of a tweet on Twitter this morning.

MJF competed at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view event despite suffering a torn labrum and a hip injury, which was his most recent bout before taking time off. It is believed that he is under contract with AEW and is recovering from his multiple injuries.

It all began when MJF noticed a tweet sent by The Rock in response to Naomi Rosenblum, MJF’s ex-fiancee, who had painted The Rock’s attack on Cody Rhodes on Raw last week, which resulted in Rhodes being busted open.

MJF also took note of Rock’s lashing of Rhodes during that segment and on Monday night’s Raw ahead of WrestleMania 40, which pits Rock and Undisputed WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns against Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins this Saturday.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion instructed The Rock to leave him alone. He wrote, “First you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody. Now you try to cop art from my ex. I’m a fan. But please Leave me be, Dewey.”

You can check out the posts below:

Love this.

What an artistic convergence of emotions 👏🏾👏🏾

I’d like to buy this from you, my team will be in touch. I know a special mom who I’m going to gift this to…. #MamaRhodes

– Final Boss https://t.co/eSA5tyamgl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2024