MJF to Explain William Regal Situation, Bryan Danielson Saves Regal from Jon Moxley

Next week, AEW World Champion MJF will explain his working relationship with William Regal.

This week’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite began with an in-ring promo by William Regal, who was set to explain why he assisted MJF in defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at Full Gear last Saturday. He insulted Chicago fans, prompting a “fuck you Regal!” chant. Regal asked fans if they wanted to hear from the new AEW World Champion, which they did, but Regal then told him he’d see him next week.

Regal went on to say that MJF didn’t have time to travel to Chicago because he was on the set of his first major film, “The Iron Claw,” which is apparently based on the life and career of The Von Erich Family. MJF will answer all questions on next week’s Dynamite, according to Regal.

Regal mentioned an e-mail sent to him by MJF a few weeks ago, which MJF will explain next week.

Moxley emerged from the crowd, staring Regal down. Bryan Danielson rushed out and stood between Regal and Moxley to prevent a fight from breaking out. Moxley and Regal shoved each other until Danielson took the mic and expressed his confusion about Regal’s actions at Full Gear. Danielson stated that everyone in The Blackpool Combat Club has done bad things, then pleaded with Moxley to be gentle with Regal because he has a bad neck and has suffered from brain bleeding.

Danielson ended up slapping Moxley in an attempt to calm him down, but he quickly apologized. Danielson went on to say that his father had similar problems to Moxley, and that the only person who could help him get through it was Regal. Bryan stated that Regal is the reason he has been able to love his father for the past decade. Danielson mentioned Moxley’s daughter and someone who was assisting him in a similar manner, then begged Moxley to spare Regal because Danielson adores Regal.

Moxley remained enraged, staring Danielson down and ordering him to move out of his way. Moxley slapped Regal in the face and demanded that his “Lordship” leave, run as far away as he could, and never return. Moxley motioned for Regal to walk up the ramp. Regal turned around and walked away.

Here are some highlights from Dynamite, as well as the updated lineup for next week’s AEW Dynamite from Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN:

* AEW World Champion MJF will appear for first time as champion to explain working relationship with William Regal

* AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite in Match 3 of the Best Of 7 Series

