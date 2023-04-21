MJF Tweets About Goldberg And Then Deletes It

MJF is an old-school heel in that he doesn’t want to be a fan-favorite heel, but rather one that fans despise and are willing to see get “beat up.” He performs wherever he goes, including on social media.

Following Goldberg’s departure from WWE last year, rumors about whether he might join AEW have surfaced.

AEW President Tony Khan has publicly stated that he’s keeping an eye on Goldberg. The WWE Hall of Famer recently stated that while he’s open to seeing what comes next for him with a major promotion, he’s leaning toward doing a four-city solo tour, possibly as a retirement tour.

The possibility that Goldberg might turn into All Elite is not appealing to the AEW World Heavyweight champion.

He tweeted, later deleted, “I’d beat the living sh*t out of this roided up jew.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Goldberg recently discussed his future in wrestling with a promoter.

You can check out a screenshot of MJF’s deleted tweet below: