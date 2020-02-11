MJF vs. Jungleboy Announced For AEW Dynamite

MJF vs. Jungle Boy has been added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.
MJF took to Twitter after the match was announced and issued a warning to Jungle Boy.
“Two ‘Cody guys’. Except one of them was smart enough to realize Cody is fake. You know what isn’t fake, Jack? That after I out wrestle you, out class you and physically harm you on @AEWrestling… Cody won’t be there for you. He doesn’t like broken toys,” he tweeted.
Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s show from the H.E.B. Center in Austin, Texas, along with MJF’s full tweet:
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* Nyla Rose vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Riho with the title on the line
* SCU vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega with the titles on the line
* Santana vs. Jon Moxley in an “Eye for an Eye” match
* MJF vs. Jungle Boy
