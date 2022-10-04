MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta Set As First Match For AEW Dynamite 3-Year Anniversary Show

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is going to once again kick off the in-ring action at a big All Elite Wrestling event.

The AEW performer took to social media on Tuesday to comment on his scheduled showdown against Wheeler Yuta, and revealed that their match will be going on first.

MJF boasted being the first match at the ALL IN pay-per-view that led to the launch of AEW, as well as being part of the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite and noted he’ll once again set the tone for a significant AEW show this Wednesday night.

“I was the first match at ALL IN,” MJF wrote. “I was in the first ever Dynamite. I’ll be in the First match for the 3 Year anniversary of Wednesday night Dynamite on TBS Network against Wheelsy.”

MJF continued, “I am AEW…..as long as @TonyKhan keeps paying up 😈 #2024.”

