MJF Was Reportedly “Banged Up” Heading Into His AEW Revolution Match

In the main event of AEW Revolution on Sunday night, MJF competed in a 60-minute iron man match with Bryan Danielson, and winning to retain the World Heavyweight Title.

Fans praised the match’s end, which saw MJF cross-face Danielson to keep the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

During the match, the top AEW star caused controversy when he threw tequila on a spectator at ringside. After the match, MJF had a serious discussion with AEW President Tony Khan. He had assumed the beverage was water rather than alcohol. AEW then invited the fan and mother backstage in an attempt to mend things.

“MJF had went into this match ‘banged up’ from the brawl a couple of weeks ago,” Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported. It’s unclear precisely what he was going through, but it had no effect on how he performed in the match.

AEW has not yet revealed anything for MJF on this Wednesday’s Dynamite show as of the time of this writing.