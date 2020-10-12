MJF Will Make Announcement On This Week’s Dynamite Special Episode

MJF is set to make a “big announcement” on this week’s AEW Dynamite Anniversary episode. AEW announced today that MJF will make a “huge announcement” on Wednesday’s show. MJF also commented on Twitter.

He wrote, “I can’t wait for my big announcement on @AEW [partying face emoji] [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] [partying face emoji]”

There’s no word yet on what MJF has to announce, but we will keep you updated.