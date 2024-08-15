MJF, Will Ospreay To Go Face-To-Face On Aug. 21 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

The road to AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England begins winding down next week.

During the August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, an elaborate video package aired to promote the highly-anticipated MJF vs. Will Ospreay showdown for the AEW American Championship at the pay-per-view scheduled for August 25.

After the package wrapped up, it was announced that next week’s AEW ALL IN 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite will feature MJF and Will Ospreay going face-to-face one final time before their 8/25 showdown at Wembley Stadium.

