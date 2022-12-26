MJF Wishes Everyone a Merry Midmas

MJF has a Christmas message for his fans, delivered in the only way he knows how. On Sunday, the AEW World Champion celebrated the holiday by tweeting the following:

“Merry Midmas, Poors.

This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches.

My gift to you fans is to make sure not to strain myself as much in the new year, so that my reign of terror will last a lifetime.

You’re welcome.”

On the Winter Is Coming episode of Dynamite, MJF most recently defended his AEW World Title against Ricky Starks, defeating him with some of his typical underhanded tactics.