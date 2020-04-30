MJF’s AEW Return Revealed, Latest “Injury” Revealed

Last week, we learned that MJF was sidelined with a “hangnail,” going so far as to wrap his finger up and have his arm in a sling.

This week, MJF revealed that he suffered a “nick” on his neck as a result from shaving. He showed off his neck brace to cover up the “injury”.

However, following his latest injury-related promo, Tony Schiavonie announced that MJF is scheduled to return next week on Dynamite.

BREAKING NEWS: #MJF Injury update@the_mjf gives us an update on the current state of his “severe injury” to then tell us about a new “severe injury.”

