MJF’s AEW Return Revealed, Latest “Injury” Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Last week, we learned that MJF was sidelined with a “hangnail,” going so far as to wrap his finger up and have his arm in a sling.

This week, MJF revealed that he suffered a “nick” on his neck as a result from shaving. He showed off his neck brace to cover up the “injury”.

However, following his latest injury-related promo, Tony Schiavonie announced that MJF is scheduled to return next week on Dynamite.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR