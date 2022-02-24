MJF’s Mother Addresses His Emotional Promo From AEW Dynamite

MJF is scheduled to face CM Punk in a dog collar match at the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV event.

During the February 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, the heel MJF cut a promo that was uncharacteristic as he got emotional while speaking about his past. MJF talked having attention-deficit disorder while in school and brought up how he bullied for being Jewish. MJF said that he was playing football but wanted to become a wrestler and be like his “hero” CM Punk. MJF then noted that his dreams were “buried” due to Punk leaving the wrestling business in 2014 but MJF decided to become the best in the world “in spite of” Punk.