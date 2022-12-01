MJF’s Suit a Response to UFC Star Conor McGregor?, Ricky Starks Reacts to MJF Warning

For AEW World Champion MJF, the Devil is in the details, and his Reign of Terror is just getting started.

MJF spoke for the first time since William Regal assisted him in defeating Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. He mentioned WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Triple H before introducing his new Big Burberry Belt version of the AEW World Title and leaving Regal on the mat.

AEW tweeted a closer look at MJF’s suit, pointing out how the words “BETTER THAN YOU” are printed all over the fabric.

“The Devil is in the details,” they wrote alongside the image below.

According to a MJF tag on Twitter, the suit was created by Nasir Suits of Miami, who also creates custom attire for many pro wrestling stars. It appears that MJF’s suit was a response to UFC star Conor McGregor’s recent online spat. While promoting his Floyd Mayweather fight in 2017, McGregor famously wore a suit that said “FUCK YOU” all over it.

MJF later tweeted the same line about his Reign of Terror, writing, “The Reign of Terror has just begun.”

Ricky Starks, who will face MJF in Dynamite’s Winter Is Coming edition on December 14, responded by issuing a warning to The Devil.

“You are going to run this company into the ground,” Starks wrote.

As of this writing, MJF had not responded to Starks.

Below is video from Wednesday night’s Dynamite episode, as well as the aforementioned tweets, as well as a closer look at MJF’s suit:

The Reign of Terror has just begun. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 1, 2022