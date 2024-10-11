MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 1 Opening Match Revealed

Six-man tag-team action will kick things off for Scott D’Amore’s relaunched Maple Leaf Pro promotion.

MLP announced today a Canadian trio of Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson and ELP versus the team of Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero and Alex Zayne for the opener at night one of MLP: Forged In Excellence.

Also scheduled for the two-night relaunch on October 19 and October 20 are “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey on 10/19, Takeshita vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Athena vs. Gisele Shaw for the ROH Women’s Championship on 10/20, as well as Jake Something vs. Rohan Raja for Pro Wrestling Alliance’s inaugural Champion’s Grail Championship on 10/19, and much more.