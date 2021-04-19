MLW Announcement Coming Tonight

Major League Wrestling is set to make a special announcement tonight. We’ve noted how MLW Founder & CEO Court Bauer has recently teased an announcement from the company. In an update, Bauer has now confirmed that a “certain MLW announcement” will be made tonight.

As seen in the tweet below, Bauer linked to a YouTube video that is scheduled to premiere at 9pm ET.

It’s believed that MLW’s big announcement is related to some sort of TV deal. MLW’s flagship show, MLW Fusion, currently airs every Wednesday night on YouTube and Fubo Sports. The show also airs on DAZN, beIN SPORTS, and the Roku Channel.