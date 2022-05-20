MLW Announces 5 Battle Riot IV Entrants

MLW has announced the first five competitors for the Battle Riot IV match. The 40-man match will headline the MLW Battle Riot IV event scheduled for Thursday, June 23 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. This event will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. Tickets are on sale at MLWNYC.com, starting at $15.

The winner of Battle Riot IV will receive a title match from MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, at any time they want. The following 5 competitors were announced tonight:

-Killer Kross

-Lince Dorado

-Marshall Von Erich

-MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

-MLW World Tag Team Champion Calvin Tankman

MLW will be announcing more Battle Riot entrants in the weeks to come, and then there will be surprise participants to be revealed on the night of the show. MLW also has the following names advertised for the event: MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka, Ross Von Erich, Jacob Fatu, Davey Richards, nZo, Aramis, Arez, Cesar Duran, Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout, Mads Krugger, Microman, Myron Reed, 5150, Gino Medina, Savio Vega, Taya Valkyrie.

MLW wrote the following on the Battle Riot match:

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!