MLW Announces Huge Inter-Promotional Main Event for “Blood and Thunder”

The first 2023 event for Major League Wrestling has its headlining match all set.

The current MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend his title against DRAGONGATE superstar YAMATO in a huge inter-promotional matchup.

YAMATO will be the first wrestler from DRAGONGATE to ever challenge for the MLW World Title. YAMATO has held numerous titles for DRAGONGATE including the Open The Dream Gate Championship, Open the Triangle Gate Championship and Open the Twin Gate Championship.

Alex Hammerstone has held the MLW World Heavyweight Title for over a year and this will be his 10th defense of the title.

”Blood and Thunder” will take place on January 7, 2023 in Philadelphia at the 2300 arena. It will be an MLW Fusion TV Taping.

Many MLW stars are scheduled to appear at “Blood and Thunder” including Jacob Fatu, Alex Kane, Davey Richards, EJ Nduka, Calvin Tankman, Mance Warner, Lince Dorado and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

In addition, indy sensation Billie Starkz will be making her MLW debut at “Blood and Thunder”.

Here is the full MLW press release:

YAMATO vs. Hammerstone World Heavyweight Title Fight signed for January 7 in Philly at Blood & Thunder

Two organizations have brokered a blockbuster inter-promotional championship clash.

Major League Wrestling and DRAGONGATE are proud to announce YAMATO vs. Alex Hammerstone for the World Heavyweight Championship at at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

YAMATO will be the first-ever DRAGONGATE wrestler to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship and would be the first Japanese wrestler to hold MLW’s top title since 2003, when Satoshi Kojima’s championship reign came to an end in MLW.

“The Almighty” YAMATO, a perennial DRAGONGATE main eventer, is an elite class of fighter. Decorated in gold, having won the Open The Dream Gate Championship, Open the Triangle Gate Championship, and Open the Twin Gate Championship, YAMATO’s all-around skills and experience make him the most dangerous challenger to Hammerstone’s year-plus reign as champion.

A former MMA fighter, competing in Pancrase, the 5th graduate of the Dragon Gate dojo is a ferocious competitor. Utilizing the Ragnarok (an inverted over-the-shoulder back-to-belly piledriver) to finish off competitors, YAMATO’s world class arsenal promises to impress fans and complicate Hammerstone’s power-driven offense.

With Shun Skywalker claiming MLW’s World Middleweight Championship earlier this year, YAMATO looks to raise the stakes and claim MLW’s top title for his home promotion of DRAGONGATE.

See history in the making as YAMATO challenges Hammerstone with the World Heavyweight Championship weighing in the balance on Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia's 2300 Arena on Saturday, January 7.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

• Jacob Fatu

• Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

• Real1

• Davey Boy Smith Jr. & The Billington Bulldogs

• World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman)

• Lince Dorado

• Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

• Microman

• Davey Richards

• Mance Warner

• Delirious

• Sam Adonis

• Billie Starkz

• Cesar Duran

• The Samoan SWAT Team

• The FBI

• La Estrella

• Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

