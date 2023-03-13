MLW Announces Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA For War Chamber ’23 In NYC

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling event.

On Monday, MLW announced Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA for their MLW Chamber War 2023 show at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on April 6.

MLW.com released the following announcement today with all of the details.

Billie Starkz vs B3CCA signed for NYC April 6

Major League Wrestling today announced Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

🎟Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

As the women’s featherweight division continues to expand and showcase a new generation of female fighters, two of the most talked about wrestlers will collide in the mecca of wrestling: New York City.

Billie Starkz has been winning bouts and the adoration of the fans since debuting. B3CCA has been making the critical gains to get into title contention. Now the two are set to meet in a high stakes bout with championship implications for the winner.

One of the most talked about up-and-coming prospects in the sport, Starkz, an 18-year-old high school senior, is already 4-year veteran of the squared circle. Fresh off of her first tour of Japan, Starkz’s momentum is at an all-time high as the Louisville native enters a match that could cement her as the next challenger for Taya Valkyrie’s world championship.

An impressive emerging force of a new generation of wrestlers out of the New England area, B3CCA is a breakout star on the northeast wrestling circuit. Igniting roars from the fans with her breathtaking 450 splash, B3CCA has quickly captured the attention of promoters around the world.

With multiple tours of Europe, the “international pop star” has enjoyed high-profile bouts in the UK’s Pro Wrestling EVE organization as well as Germany’s wXw.

With a depth of experience, having trained with some of the best around the world, B3CCA now targets Billie Starkz as the final hurdle to challenging for her first world championship.

Who will prevail?

See Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA LIVE Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.