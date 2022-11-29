MLW Announces First Time Ever Inter-Promotional Match for Blood And Thunder

MLW has announced another huge inter-promotional match for their upcoming Blood and Thunder event on January 7th in Philadelphia.

MLW superstar Jacob Fatu will be going one on one with Dragongate’s Ben-K for the first time ever.

Jacob Fatu is a former MLW World Champion while Ben-K has held numerous titles in Dragongate including the Open The Dream Gate Championship.

MLW and Dragongate currently have a working relationship which has seen Dragongate talent including SB KENTo, Shun Skywalker and now Ben-K competing on MLW events.

In the other inter-promotional match that had been previously announced, Dragongate’s YAMATO will be getting an MLW World Title opportunity at Blood and Thunder as he will face current champion Alex Hammerstone in the main event of the show.

Here is the updated card for MLW Blood and Thunder Event:

MLW World Heavyweight Title: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs YAMATO

”Blood and Thunder” will take place on January 7, 2023 in Philadelphia at the 2300 arena.

Many MLW stars are scheduled to appear at “Blood and Thunder” including Alex Kane, Davey Richards, EJ Nduka, Real 1, Calvin Tankman, Mance Warner, Lince Dorado and Davey Boy Smith Jr., Sam Adonis, Taya Valkyrie, and The Samoan Swat Team.

In addition, indy sensation Billie Starkz will be making her MLW debut at “Blood and Thunder”.

This event will be an MLW Fusion TV Taping.