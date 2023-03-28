MLW Announces “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams For Battle Riot V

You can officially pencil in a new competitor for the next Battle Riot.

On Tuesday, Major League Wrestling announced the addition of Tracy Williams for their upcoming MLW Battle Riot V event.

MLW.com released the following announcement today:

Tracy Williams enters Battle RIOT V

“Hot Sauce” is coming to Philly April 8

MLW today announced “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The latest to join the fray in Philadelphia next Saturday is Tracy Williams!

Brooklyn’s “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams, pound-for-pound one of the most gifted grapplers and strikers in the sport.

Adapting to any style and environment, the 14-year veteran looks to crossface any combatants that get in hjis way to securing his golden ticket to a title shot anytime, anywhere.

All “Hot Sauce” has to do grab that title shot: win the Battle RIOT!

Riot with MLW in Philly on April 8 at MLW Battle Riot V!

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

The Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on delay on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.