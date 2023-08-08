MLW Announces New Match For Fury Road On 9/3

You can officially pencil in a new match for MLW Fury Road 2023.

On Tuesday afternoon, Major League Wrestling announced the addition of Love, Doug vs. Little Guido for their MLW Fury Road 2023 show on September 3 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

MLW.com released the following announcement confirming the news:

Love, Doug vs Guido signed for Sept 3

Fusion bout set for Philadelphia

MLW today announced Love, Doug vs. Little Guido at the FUSION TV taping portion of FURY ROAD on Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

When the moonsault hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore… or Love, Doug when he wrestles Little Guido for the first-time ever!

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

2023 Open Draftee Love, Doug is the perfect blend of wrestling and romance. Standing across the ring is the hot-tempered “Sicilian Shooter” Guido.

In a middleweight bout of two vastly different combatants, will Guido feel the love or will Guido curb stomp MLW’s cupid? Mama mia!

Get your tickets and see it go down Sunday, September 3 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.