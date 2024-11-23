MLW Announces Okumura For Kings Of Colosseum Event

Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that pro wrestling veteran “The Luchador Japonés” Okumura would be competing at the Kings of Colosseum PPV event on Saturday, January 11th, from the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Okumura confirmed for Kings of Colosseum Jan. 11

See Okumura live in Dallas

Tickets Available at MLWDallas.com

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Okumura for MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Tickets can be purchased at MLWDallas.com. Tickets start at just $15!

Hailing originally from Osaka but now calling Mexico home, Okumura, known as the “Luchador Japonés,” brings a unique blend of Japanese and Mexican wrestling styles to the ring.

Okumura made his debut in 1994, journeying throughout Japan and competing at the highest level from All Japan Pro Wrestling to FMW, before entering CMLL.

With an illustrious career spanning two decades in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), Okumura has established himself as a seasoned veteran and a force to be reckoned with. During his tenure in Mexico’s most prestigious wrestling organization, Okumura achieved a significant milestone by capturing the CMLL World Trios Championship alongside Hiroshi Tanahashi and Taichi, solidifying his reputation.

Now, representing CMLL, Okumura embarks on a new journey in MLW.

Often teaming up with Satoshi Kojima in MLW as the formidable “CozyMAX” team, the duo won the MLW World Tag Team Championship earlier this year.

Okumura now looks towards making a big statement in Dallas at Kings of Colosseum.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.